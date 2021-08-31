Flood condition deteriorates in Assam; over half a million people affected in 22 districts

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated further on Tuesday with over half a million people (573,938) in 22 districts of the state affected, officials said.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 1278 villages and localities in 61 revenue circles of the state are hit by flooding. Nalbari (110,000), Darrang (109,000) and Lakhimpur (108,000) are the worst affected of all districts.

One child died due to drowning in Morigaon during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of those deceased this season to three. A total of 4009 persons displaced by floods are taking shelter in relief camps in seven affected districts.

Nearly 40,000 hectares of crop area have also been affected due to inundation in the affected districts. Portions of 50 roads in seven districts remained submerged or got damaged due to flooding and over 350,000 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected, the ASDMA report mentioned.

Nearly 70% area of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) spread over 430 sq km continued to remain inundated on Tuesday. According to details released by KNPTR authorities, 9 animals of the park (7 hog deers and 2 swamp deers) have died till now due to flood-related incidents.

A total of 153 of the 223 anti-poaching camps located inside the park remained inundated. One camp has been vacated due to excessive flooding.

On Tuesday, KNPTR personnel rescued a 10-day old male rhino calf from the central range of the park. The weak and debilitated calf, which got separated from its mother, has been sent to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for treatment and rehabilitation.