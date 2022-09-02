Flood water recedes in Kashi; admn on alert over spread of diseases

Bringing much to the relief to the people here in Varanasi, the water level in the Ganga dipped to 70.82 metres which is below the warning level mark of 70.262 metres. District administration has directed the health department and Nagar Nigam to take all possible measures to keep a check on the post-flood infections and diseases.

“We are distributing medicines, especially the chlorine tablets and the other anti-allergic medicines among people in order to keep a check on the skin diseases that often occur after the flood water recedes,” said Dr Sandeep Chowdhary, chief medical officer (CMO).

The CMO said they have also written to the Nagar Nigam to carry out extensive cleaning and fogging drives in the affected areas in order to avert the vector borne diseases. “The time when water starts receding is very crucial and it requires us to remain alert. It’s for the same reason we are taking all precautionary measures in order to keep a check on the diseases that pop up in the post flood phase,” he said.

On Thursday, the water level in the Ganga was recorded at 70.82 metres that was below the warning level mark of 70.262 metres, stated the officials of Middle Ganga Division III, Varanasi, Central Water Commission. The downward trend though has brought partial relief to the flood-affected people, the district administration is still carrying on with the rescue operations.

“Our medical helpline—09450020097, is still operational to assist the displaced lot. Also, we have launched a special drive, keeping the expecting mothers in mind. Under the drive, we have identified more than 500 expecting mothers in order to provide them proper medical assistance in times of need,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.

District administration has established around 40 flood relief camps in which around 12,000 flood affected people have taken shelter.

