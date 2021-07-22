Flood-like situation in Chiplun, hundreds stranded

PUNE Heavy rain on the of July 21, triggered a flood-like situation in Chiplun, Ratnagiri district, with hundreds stranded as the Vashishti river overflowed on Thursday.

To rescue people stranded due to flooding, two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed, while the coast guard has also been instructed to use a helicopter to air-lift people in need.

“We have deployed two teams of NDRF for the rescue operation in Chiplun in Ratnagiri. Coast guards have been instructed to use a helicopter for rescue operations. Our department is taking a constant review of the situation,” said Vijay Wadettiwar, minister for relief and rehabilitation. The region witnessed 300mm rainfall within the last 24 hours.

According to local administration, 5,000 residents have been stranded in Chiplun, while a red alert has been issued in the district along with adjoining areas in view of the torrential rains.

By evening Thursday, an NDRF team reached Chiplun, though as the town was surrounded by water from all sides, the rescuers were stuck 8km from the city. “We have our vehicles with NDRF jawans at around 8km from Chiplun. However, since the entire town has been surrounded by water, we will have to explore entering to rescue people using boats now,” said NDRF commandant Anupam Srivastava.

Sanjay Shinde, Ratnagiri’s additional collector, said, “High tide in the Arabian sea and incessant rain took place at the same time due to which the situation has become critical. Rescue operation is underway using boats. One boat of the administration, one police boat, and one NDRF boat have been pressed into action for Khed and Chiplun. We have summoned coast guard helicopters for rescue missions. The administration is taking all steps to ensure the citizens’ safety, rescue and relief.”

Trains on Konkan Railway route affected

Due to the heavy rain, train services on the Konkan Railway route have also been partially suspended on Thursday morning.

Baban Ghatge, deputy general manager (Public Relations), Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, said, “Eight trains have been affected due to disruption of the route.”

These trains, according to officials, are either rerouted, short-terminated or cancelled. Water level at the Vashishti river bridge, between Chiplun and Kamathe stations in Ratnagiri, has risen above the danger mark, the official said.

“In view of the safety of passengers, train services in this section are suspended temporarily,” he said. This is the second disruption on the Konkan Railway route in the last few days.

Locals in Chiplun believe that the torrential rains could be a repeat situation which prevailed in 2002 and 2005. Scores of four-wheelers and two-wheelers were seen floating in the water, while many houses in the central part of town were completely submerged in the water.

According to the district administration, flood-like situation and inundation was reported at 4.30am, after which flood waters entered the market and other important areas of the city.

With water more than five-feet deep citizens had been advised to stay indoors. Traffic has come to a standstill on the Chanderai and Lanj roads of Ratnagiri, as water invaded the highway and connecting roads. Local MP Vinayak Raut has demanded immediate assistance from the state to carry out evacuation and rescue of stranded citizens. Coastguard helicopters, speed boats and NDRF teams have been pressed into action.

Savitri river in Mahad overflowing

Meanwhile, Mahad in Raigad district, also witnessed heavy downpour and the local administration has sounded a red alerts across the region. At Mahad, gushing water of the Savitri river entered nearby areas with 100 people stranded.

Raigad district collector Nidhi Choudhari said, “There is a flood-like situation at Mahad. Savitri river is flowing at the danger level and people have been evacuated from low-lying areas. We have teams from the coastguard and NDRF to assist us in evacuation. So far 500 persons have been moved to safety.”