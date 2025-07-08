Flowing through 14 villages, 32.5-km Loni set for revival in Prayagraj

The initiative to revive vanishing small rivers in Uttar Pradesh is gaining momentum, with a restoration campaign now underway for the Loni River, which passes through 14 village panchayats in Shankargarh, Prayagraj district. Prayers marking the start of the Loni river rejuvenation efforts in Prayagraj. (HT PHOTO)

A comprehensive plan has been prepared to rejuvenate the Loni river, widely regarded as the “lifeline of Shankargarh” in the trans-Yamuna region of the district. Spanning around 32.5 kilometers, the river flows through 14 villages, informed chief development officer (CDO) of Prayagraj, Harshika Singh.

The restoration work has officially commenced in the village panchayat of Gadha Katra in Shankargarh, marking a significant move toward ecological renewal and water conservation in the region, CDO Harshika Singh informed.

Reviving rivers demands inclusive and collective efforts. Recognising this, the administration has called upon voluntary organisations, village head groups, public representatives, and women’s self-help groups to actively participate and support the initiative.

According to the CDO, excavation work will be undertaken under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), alongside plantation drives and the construction of embankments.

She added that the district coordinator for MGNREGA has been directed to ensure the complete excavation of the river, removal of encroachments from both banks, and implementation of tree plantation along the river.

During the monsoon season, small streams feed into the Loni, but numerous blockages along its course obstruct the natural flow. Officials stated that efforts will now be made to clear these obstructions and guide the water along its intended path.

Earlier this year, two other small rivers in Prayagraj — the Lapari and Karnawati— were successfully revived. Once on the brink of disappearing, both rivers are now flowing freely and vibrantly once again.

The Lapari, which originates from Koraon in Prayagraj, flows through more than 12 village panchayats over a stretch of approximately 18 kilometers before merging with the Belan river. Similarly, the Karnawati River—stretching about 19 kilometers and passing through over 15 village panchayats in the Manda region—was on the verge of extinction. The administration stepped in to revive both rivers.

With a budget of ₹102.44 lakh under MGNREGA, the initiative generated 44,539 person-days of employment. Over 40,000 trees were planted on both sides of the river. After two years of hard work, the river’s entire course has got filled with water.