Flyers complain of pigeons at Chandigarh International Airport

Say the bird population has gone up in the last two years and the authorities have failed to take any action
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:23 AM IST
A pigeon lingers in the restaurant area of the Chandigarh International Airport. (HT PHOTO)

Strong resentment prevails among fliers at the Chandigarh International Airport over the growing pigeon population at the premises, which they say has gone up in the last two years and the authorities have failed to take any action.

Tejinder Singh Bhatia, a local builder and frequent traveller, said one cannot sit comfortably in the restaurant area or the lounge area as the birds would start eating from the plates.

Gaurav Kansal, a city-based entrepreneur, said pigeons were a complete nuisance at the airport. “We have lodged a complaint with the concerned authorities several times, but nothing has been done so far. The sad part is that they are everywhere, including the restaurant area. The authorities do not take any steps to get rid of them.”

Sanjeev Vashisht, member of the Airport Advisory Committee, said, “No doubt it is a nuisance, but at the same time we suggest the passengers not to feed them. I will take up the matter with the concerned authorities.”

Ajay Bhardwaj, chief executive officer at the airport, said, “We have caught so many birds and now the number is less. Hopefully, the issue will be sorted out soon.”

