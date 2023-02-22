Folk singer served notice for her song on mother-daughter death in Kanpur Dehat

KANPUR Folk singer Neha Rathore, who shot to fame with her ‘U.P. Mein Ka Ba’ song during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections last year, has come under the scanner for the second volume of her hit melody -- ‘U.P. Mein Ka Ba 2.0’. Her latest song is a satirical jibe at the state government over the death of a mother-daughter duo in Kanpur Dehat during a recent anti-encroachment drive.

The notice was served to Rathore at her Delhi residence on Tuesday. (Twitter)

Taking cognisance of the song, which has gone viral on social media platforms, the Kanpur Dehat police unit has served her a notice. The notice, which was served to Rathore at her Delhi residence on Tuesday, asks her to answer seven questions within three days. These are:-

Is it you in the video of the song or not?

If it is you in the video, confirm if you yourself shared the song video on the YouTube channel ‘Neha Singh Rathore’ with the title ‘UP Mein Ka Ba Season 2’ and on your Twitter account @nehafolksinger with your own email ID or not

Whether Neha Singh Rathore Channel and Twitter account @nehafolksinger are yours or not. If yes, are you using them or not?

Are the words used in the song written by you or not?

If the said song is written by you and you certify it?

If the said song has been written by someone else, have you got the author’s confirmation verified or not?

Are you aware of the impact of the song on society considering what it promoted?

Local police have claimed that her viral song promotes enmity and hatred in the society. Speaking on the issue, Prabhat Kumar, circle officer, Akbarpur, said, “Police received a verbal complaint regarding her song. The video she posted on social media platforms was leading to enmity and hatred in society, and could cause issues. The Akbarpur police unit issued a notice to her under section 160 of the CrPC. Later, SHO Pramod Kumar Mishra sent a team to Delhi to serve the notice. We will consider further action in this case after getting her reply.”

Rathore’s latest song is one minute, nine seconds long. It talks about the ‘bulldozer culture’ in the state and takes on officials and the government machinery. Earlier, on February 13, two women had burnt alive during an anti-encroachment drive in Madauli village in Kanpur Dehat.

