Follow Covid protocol at religious places, 5 people at one time: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reiterated that not more than five people be present at any religious place at any point of time to help check spread of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

He said Covid protocol should be followed at all religious places.

The CM said arrangements should be made to keep corona frontline workers safe from infection. He said frontline workers should mandatorily use masks and gloves.

Yogi was reviewing the Covid-19 situation at his official residence here.

He said effective screening of passengers should be carried out at bus stations, railway stations and airports and availability of infrared thermometers and pulse oximeters should be ensured there.

He said effective arrangements should be maintained for treatment of Covid-19 and sufficient number of beds should remain available in all the Covid hospitals. Yogi said availability of medical personnel, medicines, medical equipment and back up of oxygen should be ensured. He said work on contact tracing should be carried out actively.

He said Era Medical College, TS Mishra Medical College and Integrated Medical College should be run effectively as Covid hospitals and arrangement of high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) along with ventilators should be there on every bed. He said Covid beds should be set up at Hind Medical College, Mayo Medical College and other private medical colleges. He said Cancer Institute should be turned into a Covid hospital.

Yogi said capacity of RTPCR labs should be increased to ensure that 1.5 lakh RTPCR tests were performed per day in the state and TrueNat machines should also be used for Covid testing.

He said UPSRTC buses should be regularly sanitized. He said ambulance services should run without any hindrance. He said people should be consistently educated about measures for protection against coronavirus. He said public address system should be effectively used.

He said cleanliness and sanitization drives should be conducted in rural and urban areas and fogging should be carried out as this would help in checking other infections as well as Covid-19.

Box

‘Follow covid protocol at wheat procurement centres’

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Covid-19 protocol should be followed at all the wheat procurement centres and said it must be ensured that farmers should not face any problem.

Yogi was reviewing performance of different departments at a high-level meeting at his official residence here.

He said arranging fodder for animals would be easy due to harvesting of wheat crop. He said arrangements should be made for storage of fodder for cows at cow shelter homes.