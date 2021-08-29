Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
For second consecutive day, no new Covid case in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 09:05 PM IST
In a major relief, no new Covid-19 case was reported in Ludhiana for the second consecutive day on Sunday. Further, no casualty has been reported in the last three days.

The number of active cases also dropped to 22, an all-time low since last year. The recovery rate of the district, as on Sunday, was 97.6%.

Since the pandemic outbreak in 2020, Ludhiana has recorded 87,461 Covid-19 cases, of which 2,097 patients succumbed. Authorities, however, cautioned the residents against dropping their guard at this crucial juncture. Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that residents should adhere to all safety protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently to avoid contracting the virus. He said that 8,644 samples of suspected patients were sent for testing on Sunday.

