For the love of cricket: Lucknow Metro to run spl midnight trains on IPL match days

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation will operate special midnight trains on the days when Indian Premier League matches are scheduled at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the convenience of the spectators.

We are extending our support to the city team, say Lucknow Metro officials. (Deepak Gupta)

According to the officials of Lucknow Metro, the train services will be available till 12:30 am on all days when day-night IPL matches are to be played in Lucknow. To take the visitors from the stadium to the metro stations, authorities will also operate low-floor feeder bus services from Transport Nagar and Indira Nagar metro stations. This, they say, will ensure hassle-free connectivity to Ekana Stadium via Shaheed Path.

The last metro rail will depart from both the terminal stations -- Munshipulia and CCS Airport -- at 12:30 am. Speaking on the special arrangement, an official of the Lucknow Metro said, “It’s an exciting time for the city as our very own IPL team will play at the Ekana stadium in the upcoming IPL season. We are extending our support to the city team by facilitating all cricket enthusiasts to enjoy the matches at the stadium. On match days, we shall run our trains till midnight for the spectators in the spirit of cricket fever.”

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) CEO & MD Vinod Bisht said, “It’s a much-awaited homecoming for the team, playing in home settings in front of your fans is a great experience for the team, there will be no dearth of excitement and we have made adequate efforts to improve the experience of viewers not just with the game but everything around it. This tie-up with U.P. Metro is also a step in the same direction which will allow fans to reach the venue with ease. We eagerly await their arrival at the stadium.”

The Lucknow Metro will also have a selfie contest. The winners of the contest will get the opportunity to win LSG t-shirts autographed by the players. A special meet and greet session with LSG players will be organised at CCS Airport metro station and a few people would also be shortlisted to meet the players. Information about the LSG match schedule will be displayed at all metro stations. Also, the team’s theme song will be played at metro stations and inside trains.

LATE NIGHT METRO SERVICE ON MATCH DAYS

• 1st April, 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

• 7th April, 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

• 15th April, 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

• 1st May, 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

• 16th May, 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians