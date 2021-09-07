Forest dept staffers under scanner for crowds at Sinhagad fort

PUNE: Following complaints of scores of visitors landing at the Sinhagad fort despite a ban on visiting the historic site imposed by the district collector, forest department staffers and forest committee members appointed by the district collector in consultation with the forest department itself have come under the scanner for the alleged violations.

Ghera Sinhagad forest in-charge Balasaheb Jiwade said, “It has been observed that visitors are reaching the spot and we have received reports that they are being allowed by the forest department officials. Visitors or vehicles are strictly not allowed at the fort as per the government order. We will inform our higher-ups if any forest department staffers are involved in these violations.”

Currently, a practice has been adopted where visitors to the banned fort site are seen travelling to the top after parking their cars at the foothills. They are ferried to the top and back by public transport vehicles at a cost of Rs200, with the express permission of the forest committee members who are supposedly in charge of the security of the fort. In sharp contrast, visitors who trek to the top on foot are stopped as they do not cough up any money to the vested interests involved in breaking the law with impunity, said Santosh Kamble, a visitor who opted to scale the fort on foot only to end up paying the price for not toeing the “official” line. Kamble has demanded an investigation into the role of the forest committee members, alleging misuse of the autonomy granted to them to make money.

There have been reports of thronging at the fort since 2020 where visitors arrive in two- and four- wheelers early in the morning on weekends and reach the top by hook or crook. Meanwhile, police personnel meant to enforce discipline is still missing from the banned fort site even as the forest department and local villagers’ committee continue to claim strict enforcement on the strength of a six-strong team and a few forest guards who provide directions and other assistance to visitors.