Forest officials adopt multi-pronged strategies to curb fire and step up wildlife safety in VTR

With the onset of summer, forest officials at the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) have begun activating multi-pronged strategies, including reliance on satellite inputs from Forest Research Institute, to control forest fires and strengthen wildlife safety in Bihar’s West Champaran district, officials said. Valmiki Tiger Reserve (HT File)

Sharing the information, Gaurav Ojha, chief wildlife warden and field director of VTR, said that the dry weather during summer significantly increases the risk of forest fires, which can threaten the reserve’s rich biodiversity, including several endangered species.

“To tackle the situation, the forest department has intensified controlled burning and patrolling across the forest and readied fire lines. Apart from this, we have deployed fire watchers in vulnerable areas and begun clearing dry leaves and other combustible materials from forest tracks and fire lines,” said the chief wildlife warden.

According to forest department officials, satellite technology will also be used to monitor forest fires in the reserve.

Under this system, if a fire breaks out in any part of the forest, information will be received through satellite alerts. The system, developed by the Forest Research Institute, will send alerts directly to the VTR administration, enabling authorities to respond quickly and control the fire before it spreads further, officials said.

The forest department has also initiated steps to recharge water holes to prevent possible water scarcity inside the forest during the summer months. “At present, there are 54 water holes in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve and we are working to recharge all these water sources before the summer intensifies,” Ojha said.

Meanwhile, Tirhut commissioner Giriwar Dayal Singh, who was on a day-long visit to the reserve, stressed the need to curb illegal construction in any part of the Valmiki Tiger Reserve. “It’s such a beautiful place equipped with all necessary facilities. There is no reason why this spot will not attract tourists from far-flung areas of the country,” he said.