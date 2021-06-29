Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Former aides hit out at Mayawati for her attack on BJP
others

Former aides hit out at Mayawati for her attack on BJP

LUCKNOW UP’s labour minister, Swami Prasad Maurya, and minorities welfare minister, Nandgopal Nandi – both former aides of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, hit out at the BSP chief over her attack on the BJP
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 10:58 PM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW UP’s labour minister, Swami Prasad Maurya, and minorities welfare minister, Nandgopal Nandi – both former aides of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, hit out at the BSP chief over her attack on the BJP.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati had targeted the BJP government after President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Cultural Centre in Lucknow.

“Mayawati ji should be happy that the BJP has initiated a move to preserve the legacy and memory of Babasaheb,” said Maurya while slamming her for raising questions on the decision of the BJP government.

Nandi too flayed Mayawati. “People have now seen through her politics and the lip service she paid to Dalits,” said Nandi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh both praised the UP government for Dr Bhimrao Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow. The two leaders said the centre would help popularise the works and thoughts of Ambedkar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP