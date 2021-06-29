Former aides hit out at Mayawati for her attack on BJP

LUCKNOW UP’s labour minister, Swami Prasad Maurya, and minorities welfare minister, Nandgopal Nandi – both former aides of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, hit out at the BSP chief over her attack on the BJP.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati had targeted the BJP government after President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Cultural Centre in Lucknow.

“Mayawati ji should be happy that the BJP has initiated a move to preserve the legacy and memory of Babasaheb,” said Maurya while slamming her for raising questions on the decision of the BJP government.

Nandi too flayed Mayawati. “People have now seen through her politics and the lip service she paid to Dalits,” said Nandi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh both praised the UP government for Dr Bhimrao Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow. The two leaders said the centre would help popularise the works and thoughts of Ambedkar.