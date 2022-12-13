Former Calcutta HC judge Justice Rajeev Sharma dies at 68, to be cremated in Lucknow today

LUCKNOW Justice Rajeev Sharma, the former judge of Calcutta High Court, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 68 years in Calcutta on Tuesday. He had developed complications over the last couple of days after his knee surgery. His mortal remains were brought to his residence in the Chandralok Colony of Lucknow’s Aliganj area. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday around 12.30 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice Sharma completed his schooling in Lucknow. He did his high school at Mahanagar Boys’ Inter College and intermediate at Colvin Taluqdars’ College. Later, he pursued his higher education -- both graduation and post-graduation -- at Lucknow University. In 1979, he started his legal practice at the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court.