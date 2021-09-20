Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Former Chhattisgarh minister found dead; suicide suspected
others

Former Chhattisgarh minister found dead; suicide suspected

Former Chhattisgarh minister and senior BJP leader Rajinder Pal Singh Bhatia was reportedly found hanging at his residence in Rajnandgaon district on Sunday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Former Chhattisgarh minister and senior BJP leader Rajinder Pal Singh Bhatia was found dead at his residence in Rajnandgaon district on Sunday.

Police officials said Bhatia, 72, was found hanging on Sunday evening and police are investigating if it was a case of death by suicide. They are also yet to confirm if a suicide note was recovered from the site.

According to BJP leaders, Bhatia tested positive for Covid-19 in March this year and was not keeping well even after recovering from it.

Also Read | In Chhattisgarh, the Congress leadership impasse refuses to end

A three-time MLA from Khujji assembly constituency of the district, Bhatia was the minister of state for commerce and industry in the first BJP government led by chief minister Raman Singh.

In 2013, he revolted against the party for being denied an assembly ticket and unsuccessfully contested as an independent candidate from Khujji seat during the state polls. However, he had later rejoined the party.

His wife died a few years ago and his only son, Jagjeet Singh Bhatia, is in the management of a private hospital in Raipur, they said. 

RELATED STORIES

(With PTI inputs)

Help is just a call away: Snehi: 011-65978181; Sumaitri: 011-23389090

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Three feared drowned in Western Jamuna Canal

Kurukshetra university to honour four scientists with Goyal Awards

Haryana MC employees gherao Khattar’s camp office over pending demands

Farmers skip meeting called by panel to clear Kundli Singhu blockade
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP