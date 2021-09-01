Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Former councillor Mehta appointed Ludhiana mayor’s OSD

Mehta said that he will listen to the grievances of the public at MC offices from 11 am to 1 pm and will work as a bridge between the MC officials and them
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 02:46 AM IST
Parminder Mehta (HT File)

Mayor Balkar Sandhu appointed Congress leader and former councillor Parminder Mehta as his officer on special duty (OSD).

Mehta will not draw a salary from the municipal corporation (MC). After his appointment, Mehta said that he will listen to the grievances of the public at MC offices from 11 am to 1 pm and will work as a bridge between the MC officials and them. He said he will apprise the mayor of the residents’ problems. We will also conduct inspections to keep a check on the quality of development works, he added.

