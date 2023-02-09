Former Magadh varsity V-C surrenders, sent to jail

Prof Rajendra Prasad, former vice-chancellor of Magadh University, in Bihar, surrendered before the special magistrate court of justice Manish Dwivedi, in Patna, on Wednesday and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The development comes two days after a raid at his residence in Azad Chowk locality, in Gorakhpur.

Though his advocate moved a bail application immediately after surrender, it was rejected by the court.

The vice-chancellor is accused of having illegal assets to the tune of Rs20 crore in the printing of OMR sheets.

The Supreme Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him after rejecting his bail application on July 22, 2022.

A case had been registered against him under section 120 B and 420 of IPC in September 2021. Since then, the former V-C was out of reach and the special vigilance unit had raided his house on February 5 this year.

Earlier, the special vigilance team from Bihar had raided his residence on November 17, 2021 and had recovered ₹3 crore from his room along with records of ₹30 crore property in his and his wife’s name.

Parsad was HoD of defence studies at DDU Gorakhpur University and as ad-hoc vice-chancellor from 2011 to 2016. He was considered to be close to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Abdur Rahman