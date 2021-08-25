Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Former Rajasthan minister gets bail in Bhanwari Devi case
others

Former Rajasthan minister gets bail in Bhanwari Devi case

Mahipal Maderna and former lawmaker Malkhan Singh Bishnoi are the prime accused in the abduction and murder of Devi, 36, in 2011. The CBI, which probed the case, has charged 17 people, including the Congress leaders, some of their family members, and paid assassins with the murder
By Dinesh Bothra
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Rajasthan high court on Tuesday granted bail to seven accused, including former minister Mahipal Maderna, in the 2011 Bhanwari Devi murder case. Maderna, who was out on interim bail on health grounds, had moved a fresh application for permanent bail.

Maderna and former lawmaker Malkhan Singh Bishnoi are the prime accused in the abduction and murder of Devi, 36, in 2011. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which probed the case, has charged 17 people, including the Congress leaders, some of their family members, and paid assassins with the murder.

Also Read | 13-yr-old girl saves three kids, drowns while rescuing 4th in Rajasthan

According to the CBI’s charge sheet in the case, Devi, a nurse, disappeared in September 2011 after a CD surfaced that showed Maderna with her amid reports that she was blackmailing him. Maderna was arrested in 2012 along with Bishnoi, who allegedly had a relationship with Devi before he introduced her to Maderna.

The CBI has alleged the two plotted together to get rid of Devi after they were fed up with meeting her demands. Devi’s remains were found in a canal in Jodhpur near a pit, where her body was allegedly set on fire, in January 2012, nearly four months after she disappeared.

RELATED STORIES

Now out of the 17 accused in this case, 16 have got bail.

The Supreme Court on July 27 granted bail to one of the accused, Parasram Bishnoi, citing delay in the trial while the accused have served around 10 years in jail. The other accused moved high court after a trial court rejected their bail applications. The high court accepted their bail applications in light of the Supreme Court’s bail order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Odisha lawmaker clears Class 10 exam two decades after dropping out of school

Haryana constable recruitment: Cops says staff of Jammu-based exam agency leaked questions

2 shot dead by car-borne men in Jhajjar

Karnal illegal adoption case: 2 months on, rescued baby yet to be reunited with biological mom
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP