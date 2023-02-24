Former U.P. chief secy dies at 80

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2023 12:14 AM IST

LUCKNOW Former chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Ajai Prakash Verma, breathed his last on February 22 at Narayana Hospital in Bengaluru. He was 80. His last rites were held in Bengaluru on February 23.

In his memory, a prayer meeting will be organised at the Golf Club in Lucknow at 5 pm on February 25. RK Tewari, president of the U.P. IAS Association, condoled the death of former chief secretary. “He was like a guardian to us. He took care of everybody like a family,” said Tewari.

During his tenure as an IAS officer, Verma held several important posts -- including director of industries, director of National Labour Institute, Gorakhpur commissioner, and Varanasi district magistrate.

