Former UP CM Kalyan Singh’s ashes immersed at Sangam

The ashes of the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and former governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh, were immersed at Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, amidst ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants on Friday.

The son of the former UP CM and MP, Rajveer Singh and his wife, Premlata Singh, arrived with the ashes from Ayodhya and performed the rituals in the presence of a number of family members and dignitaries as per Vedic traditions. Kalyan Singh’s younger son, Saurabh Singh, was also present.

Earlier, a number of noted persons including UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh and former West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, besides BJP leaders and party workers offered floral tributes at the photograph of Kalyan Singh on the banks of the Sangam.

BJP workers also raised slogans in praise of Kalyan Singh on the occasion. Those present during the ceremony included MP Keshari Devi Patel and MLAs Anita Lodhi, Sanjay Sharma, Harshvardhan Bajpai, Sanjay Gupta, Praveen Patel, Rajmani Kol, Vikramaditya Maurya and Neelam Karwariya.

A Hindutva icon, Singh was the UP chief minister when ‘Kar Sevaks’ demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. He died after prolonged illness at a Lucknow hospital last month.