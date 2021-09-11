Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Former UP CM Kalyan Singh’s ashes immersed at Sangam
others

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh’s ashes immersed at Sangam

Those present during the ceremony included MP Keshari Devi Patel and MLAs Anita Lodhi, Sanjay Sharma, Harshvardhan Bajpai, Sanjay Gupta, Praveen Patel, Rajmani Kol, Vikramaditya Maurya and Neelam Karwariya
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Rituals underway on the banks of the Sangam, in Prayagraj, on Friday. (HT Photo)

The ashes of the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and former governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh, were immersed at Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, amidst ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants on Friday.

The son of the former UP CM and MP, Rajveer Singh and his wife, Premlata Singh, arrived with the ashes from Ayodhya and performed the rituals in the presence of a number of family members and dignitaries as per Vedic traditions. Kalyan Singh’s younger son, Saurabh Singh, was also present.

Earlier, a number of noted persons including UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh and former West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, besides BJP leaders and party workers offered floral tributes at the photograph of Kalyan Singh on the banks of the Sangam.

BJP workers also raised slogans in praise of Kalyan Singh on the occasion. Those present during the ceremony included MP Keshari Devi Patel and MLAs Anita Lodhi, Sanjay Sharma, Harshvardhan Bajpai, Sanjay Gupta, Praveen Patel, Rajmani Kol, Vikramaditya Maurya and Neelam Karwariya.

RELATED STORIES

A Hindutva icon, Singh was the UP chief minister when ‘Kar Sevaks’ demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. He died after prolonged illness at a Lucknow hospital last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aligarh gears up for PM visit on Sept 14

Ludhiana: Cracker unit’s licence cancelled

UP Congress to take out yatra, announce poll candidates early

14 Chhattisgarh districts sign MoU with IIMR to boost millet production in state
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP