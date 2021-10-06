Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Four arrested for assaulting ASI in Ludhiana
others

Four arrested for assaulting ASI in Ludhiana

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:50 AM IST
The accused, who were arrested for assaulting the ASI, also tore his uniform and tried to snatch his weapon. (Representative photo)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police have arrested four accused for assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on Barewal Road in Flower Dale Colony on Monday. The accused tore the ASI’s uniform and also tried to snatch his weapon.

A case was lodged at the Sarabha Nagar police station following ASI Subegh Singh’s complaint.

The arrested accused were identified as Ram Nath, Amarjit, Sooraj, and Swaran Sahni. Their accomplice Sheela is on the run.

In his complaint, ASI Subegh Singh stated that he along with constable Nirmal Singh had gone to Barewal Road following a complaint about a scuffle between two groups. The cops reached the spot and tried to intervene, however, the accused started manhandling the ASI.

The ASI added that the accused also tried to snatch his weapon, however, he resisted. Thereafter, the accused tore his uniform, vandalized the PCR bike, snatched its key, and stole their sticks before fleeing the spot. The ASI and the constable called on the force, after which the police team arrested the four accused.

RELATED STORIES

ASI Rajinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant), 379 (snatching), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

11,886 MT paddy arrives at mandis in Ludhiana

Akhilesh to go on ‘Vijay Yatra’ from Oct 12 for UP 2022 polls

Bikru ambush: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of Rekha Agnihotri

Ludhiana man rapes minor girl on pretext of marriage
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP