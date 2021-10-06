Four arrested for assaulting ASI in Ludhiana

Police have arrested four accused for assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on Barewal Road in Flower Dale Colony on Monday. The accused tore the ASI’s uniform and also tried to snatch his weapon.

A case was lodged at the Sarabha Nagar police station following ASI Subegh Singh’s complaint.

The arrested accused were identified as Ram Nath, Amarjit, Sooraj, and Swaran Sahni. Their accomplice Sheela is on the run.

In his complaint, ASI Subegh Singh stated that he along with constable Nirmal Singh had gone to Barewal Road following a complaint about a scuffle between two groups. The cops reached the spot and tried to intervene, however, the accused started manhandling the ASI.

The ASI added that the accused also tried to snatch his weapon, however, he resisted. Thereafter, the accused tore his uniform, vandalized the PCR bike, snatched its key, and stole their sticks before fleeing the spot. The ASI and the constable called on the force, after which the police team arrested the four accused.

ASI Rajinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant), 379 (snatching), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused.