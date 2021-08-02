Four arrested for hacking man, 32, to death over unpaid debt in Manjri

PUNE: Crime branch officials of the Pune police have arrested four men for allegedly murdering a man, 32, in the Manjri Khurd area over unpaid debt. The arrests were made within a day of the murder being committed.

The four alleged assailants – arrested by unit 6 of the Pune police crime branch – were identified as Shubham Ashok Gaikwad, 23; Ahijit alias Nana Sukhraj Mahale, 23; Hemant Kisan More, 32; and Govind Babasaheb Bansode, 26; according to a statement issued by the Pune police. The deceased man was identified as Vikas Lakshman Sonawane, 32, a resident of Manjri Khurd area of Pune.The four men attacked Sonawane first with sharp weapons, later bludgeoning him to death with stones, as per a complaint lodged by Mauli Murkute, 29.

Sonawane and Murkute were drunk and returning from a wedding when Sonawane received a call from his friend identified as Amol Gaikwad. Gaikwad asked Sonawane to come to Borkar Chowk in Manjrigaon as a man named Hemant More was refusing to return the money Gaikwad had lent him, as per the complaint. Murkute and Sonawane reached the said place late at night after which the assailants took Sonawane and More in a Verna car near a graveyard. What started as a verbal spat turned violent at around 11.45pm on Sunday and the men killed Sonawane with long blades and rocks, according to Murkute (complainant) who followed them and was present when the murder was committed, as per his complaint.

The four men were trying to flee in the same Verna car when a team of Unit 6 led by police inspector Ganesh Mane intercepted and arrested them early on Monday. A case under sections 302, 336 and rioting of the Indian Penal Code; section 4(25) of the Arms Act; section 37(1) with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registerd at Lonikand police station.