Four arrested with 50 kg Charas in Agra

The Agra Zone police and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTS) arrested four residents of Barabanki and recovered 50 kg of Charas (cannabis) from them. The confiscated contraband has a worth of ₹3 crore in the international market. A car and four mobile phones were also recovered from them.

The arrested accused in police custody (HT Photo)

This consignment was being brought from Nepal and had been carried through Bihar to be sold in U.P, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

A press note issued by the Mathura police read, “The ATNS headquarter in Lucknow gave clues about movement of these accused and four including Noor Ahmed, 42, Abid, 22, Noor Alam, 32 and Mohd Shahid, 32, all residents of Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh were arrested by team lead by deputy superintendent of police for operational unit of ATNS in Agra Irfan Nasir Khan.”

These arrests were made on Wednesday evening from Mant Toll Plaza of Yamuna Expressway connecting Agra with NOIDA.

A case was registered under section 8/21(c)/29/60 NDPS Act 1985 and Section 420 of Indian Penal Code. “Those arrested revealed that they used to get the Charas from Nepal through Bihar and used to sell it in states of UP, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. They had a criminal past and search continues to nab the kingpin believed to be from Champaran in Bihar,” police sources said.

