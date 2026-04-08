Four Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Mirzapur

Four Bangladeshi nationals, who were illegally residing in India using forged documents, were arrested near Mirzapur railway station on Tuesday, police said. Police added that four mobile phones and other documents were recovered from their possession. Bangladeshi nationals assemble close to the Sitalkuchi fenced land border in Cooch Behar in their bid to crossover to India. (PTI File)

Mirzapur superintendent of police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said, “Four Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally residing here (in Mirzapur), using fraudulent documents have been arrested.”

The SP said they have been identified as: Mohd Sabuj Hussain, 26; Sabbir Hussain, 24; Naresh Das, 28, and Jay Das, 28. Four mobile phones were recovered from their possession. From the recovered mobile phones, various documents—including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, Bangladeshi Voter IDs and passports—were seized, the SP said.

The officer said that while a police team was patrolling the area, they spotted a suspicious individual near the Mirzapur Railway Station. Based on suspicion, the police team questioned him. He identified himself as Mohd Sabuj Hussain, a resident of Bangladesh. He further revealed that his brother, Sabbir Hussain, had brought him—along with two other companions—from Bangladesh, and that they were currently working at ‘PK Crusher’ in Dagmagpur Pari, Mirzapur.

Acting on the information provided by the accused, the police proceeded to the crusher plant and arrested the three other individuals: Sabbir Hussain, Naresh Das and Jay Das, all residents of Bangladesh, the SP said.

In this regard, police said, a case has been registered against the four accused under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), and 61(2) of the BNS; Section 2/17 of the Citizenship Act; and Section 3/21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

During interrogation, police said, the arrested accused revealed that they had crossed the border/river from Bangladesh into Raiganj, West Bengal, after paying a middleman. From there, they traveled by train from Kaliaganj Railway Station to Agra, and subsequently came to Mirzapur in search of work. In Mirzapur, specifically at PK Crusher in Dagmagpur Padri, they began working while concealing their Bangladeshi identities. Furthermore, Sabbir and Mohd Sabuj fraudulently fabricated documents to obtain Aadhaar cards and PAN cards registered to an address in Village Dasauti, Post Saudhi, District Kaimur, Bihar. They stated that they had been working at the crusher ever since, police said.

They were produced before a court and subsequently sent to judicial custody, police said.