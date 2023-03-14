Four BHU research scholars selected for PMRF

Four research scholars from Banaras Hindu University have secured the prestigious Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) for the January 2023 cycle.

BHU campus (File pic)

The selected scholars are Taj Kumar from the department of physics and Praveen Kumar Kannojiya, Rajeev Kumar Pandey and Vipin Kumar from the department of geology, Institute of Science.

Launched in the budget 2018-2019, the scheme has been designed for improving the quality of research in the top higher educational institutions offering science and/or technology degrees in the country. The institutes which can offer PMRF include all the IITs, all the IISERs, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and some of the top central universities.

Dr Mousumi Mutsuddi, coordinator for Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship, BHU, expressed hope that the number of selections from BHU will see a rise in the next cycle of nomination.

The candidates for PMRF are selected through a very rigorous selection process and their performance is reviewed suitably through a national convention. The PMRF fellows receive an attractive fellowship of Rs70,000 per month for the first two years, followed by Rs75,000 in the third and then Rs80,000 in fourth and fifth year. The researchers also receive a research contingency grant of ₹2 lakh per annum.

