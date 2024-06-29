Four BJP, two SP corporators elected unopposed to VNN executive

Six members of the executive of Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN) were elected unopposed during a session at the Town Hall auditorium on Saturday. For Representation Only (File)

Four corporators from BJP and two from the Samajwadi Party (SP) became members of the executive.

Originally, seven corporators had filed nominations, but voting was unnecessary as Madhuri Singh, Nagwa corporator, withdrew her candidacy.

Among those elected to the executive are BJP’s Narsingh Das, Rajesh Yadav Challu, Sushil Kumar Gupta, Hanuman Prasad and SP’s Amardev Yadav and Pramod Rai.

Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari welcomed the newly elected members by garlanding them and wished them the best in their roles.

Accountant Manoj Tripathi informed that each party had 20 minutes to finalize their nominations. Once the time elapsed, the proposers and candidates were announced: Raj Kapoor Chaudhary proposed Pramod Kumar Rai, Harun Ansari proposed Amardev Yadav, Praveen Rai proposed Madhuri Singh, Sanjay Kumar Gujarati proposed Rajesh Yadav Challu, and Suresh Kumar Chaurasia proposed Hanuman Prasad, Sushil Kumar Gupta, and Narsingh Das.

Pramod Rai also served as the previous executive. Sushil Kumar Gupta was re-elected as an executive member for the second time, Amardev Yadav for the fourth time, and Rajesh Yadav Challu and Narsingh Das for the third time.

Minister of State Independent Charge Ravindra Jaiswal, MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, MLC Dharmendra Rai, Sindhu Sonkar, Suresh Patel Guddu, Chandranath Mukherjee, Bablu Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Rohit Kumar Mishra, Rajendra Maurya, Madan Mohan Dubey, Vinay Sadeja, and Municipal Commissioner Akshat Verma were also present.

Addressing complaints about officials not responding to corporators’ calls, Mayor Ashok Tiwari emphasized that officers should empathize with public representatives’ concerns and work diligently.