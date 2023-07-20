Four booked in Prayagraj double murder case

Kareli police on Wednesday late night registered an FIR against the man who killed his mother and sister and wounded his father and nephew here on Wednesday afternoon.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused Arif’s wife Naushi has also been named in the case along with two unidentified aides of Arif who allegedly helped him in committing the crime.

SHO at Kareli police station Ramashray Yadav said an FIR has been registered against Mohd Arif Siddiqui, his wife and two unidentified aides under section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (taking hostage), 436 (arson), 326 A (acid attack), 504 (insult), 120 B (conspiracy) of the IPC. The case has been registered on the complaint of his elder brother Mohd Azam, and Arif was sent to jail, he added.

Police are questioning Arif to learn about the role of his wife and two of his unidentified aides.

Meanwhile, police officials said that Arif in his statement claimed that he wanted to kill his brother Azam and his wife Shabana after an argument over property.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He tried to assault them with an axe when his father, parents and sister rushed to their rescue. In a fit of rage, Arif attacked them too and killed his mother Aneesa Begum and sister Nahid. Arif also injured his father Mohd Qadir and nephew Hasnain.

Primary questioning from him revealed that Arif was pressuring his father for division of property in Kareli and their native village in Karchhana of trans-Yamuna area. He also used to demand a share in his father’s pension who is a retired kanungo.

Arif claimed that his parents neglected him under the influence of his elder brother Azam.

It is worth mentioning that Arif dodged police for two hours and threw acid bottles at them before he was caught. An axe, two knives and a large number of acid bottles were recovered from him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Azam in his complaint said that Arif set the house on fire to kill the family and locked all exits and entrances of the house. Azam, his wife and younger son Ali locked themselves in a room to save themselves. They escaped from the house when locals broke the locks of the main door.

Arif’s father Mohd Qadir is still undergoing treatment at SRN hospital.