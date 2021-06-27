Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Four civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
others

Four civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at around 6 pm in the evening. “The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road. In this incident, four civilians got injured and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries,” the police said.
By Asian News International, Srinagar
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 02:45 AM IST
Security personnel on patrol near the site of grenade explosion in Srinagar on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on a joint patrol party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team at Barbar Shah in Srinagar on Saturday.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at around 6 pm in the evening.

“The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road. In this incident, four civilians got injured and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries,” the police said.

A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the law, it said.

The area has been cordoned and searches in the area is going on. The investigation into the matter is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

Boy rescues cat that fell into a drain in Brazil, viral video makes people smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP