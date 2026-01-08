Four college students killed as car rams tree near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Four college students were killed and another was injured after a sports car they were travelling in rammed into a tree at Mirzaguda near Mokila in Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the early hours of Thursday, police said. According to preliminary information, the accident occurred at around 1.30 am when the group was returning to Hyderabad after dropping a friend at Mokila (Representative photo)

The deceased were identified as Balmuri Rohith (18), an engineering student from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology, and Kargayala Sumith (20), Sri Nikhil (20), and Devala Surya Teja (20) — all three Bachelor of Business Administration students from ICFAI Business School (IBS).

“Sunkari Nakshatra (20), a BBA student from IBS who was injured, was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. Her condition is said to be critical,” an official from the Mokila police station said.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred at around 1.30 am when the group was returning to Hyderabad after dropping a friend at Mokila.

“The speeding car lost control and crashed into a roadside tree, and the impact was so severe that the vehicle broke into two pieces,” a police officer said.

The police took the injured student to a hospital and sent the deceased to the Chevella government hospital for postmortem.

“A case of accident has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, including whether overspeeding or reckless driving was involved. It is not immediately known whether Sumith, who was driving the car, was intoxicated at the time of the accident,” the officer added.