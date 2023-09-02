Four cops suspended after man dies during raid in Bijnor district

Four cops were suspended after an incident of raid came to light during which a man allegedly fell off the roof and the police fled the spot leaving the injured behind. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

(Pic for representation)

An inquiry has been ordered into the case.

The incident, the video of which went viral on social media, happened on August 30 in Tibdi village of Dhampur area in Bijnor district in which cops are seen running away from the spot.

SP of Bijnor Neeraj Kumar Jadaun has also directed to investigate whether the case registered against Shahjad, who was accused of threatening a village pradhan, was of such importance that the raid was conducted in such a hurry.

The villagers along with his family members later staged a road blockade on the Panipat-Khatima road while accusing the cops of pushing him off the rooftop during the raid and later fleeing the spot.

As per the video footage on social media, the cops are seen running away in a private vehicle with villagers chasing them.

Speaking to HT over phone, the SP said that after taking cognisance of the video, he has suspended four cops of Dhampur police station who were part of the raid. “They should have taken the injured person to hospital instead of running away from there,” he said.

He said that a case was registered against Shahjad on August 28 for allegedly threatening a village pradhan.

He had arrived at his relative’s house in Tibdi village a few days ago. A police team, which arrived in a private vehicle, raided his relative’s house on August 30 and tried to arrest him.

To avoid the arrest, Shahjad climbed on the rooftop and allegedly fell down. His family members, however, accused the police of pushing him off the roof.

SP, however, said that he visited the spot after the incident and found conflicting statements of villagers and the family members of the deceased. “In our initial investigation, we found no evidence of the man being thrown off the roof,” said the SP. He said the roof had 3 feet high boundary and there is a 4 feet wide alley between the two houses. “Shahjad might have tried to jump over to the roof of the adjacent house but fell down in the alley and got injured,” he said.

The SP denied any charges of firing or assault. “No bullet was fired, and injuries on his skull were found in post-mortem report,” he said.

He said that a case has been registered against the husband of the gram pradhan and three other persons on the complaint of Shahjad’s family member.

