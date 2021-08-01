Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four cops suspended in separate incidents

East Champaran superintendent of police suspended four policemen and served show-cause notices to five, including a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), police said on Sunday
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 09:46 PM IST
“While sub-inspector Pramod Kumar Rai, a driver and a chowkidar have been suspended for their alleged involvement with a smuggler, a policewoman was suspended for training a rifle at munshi of a police station on July 22. Besides, an SHO has been sent to the police line and departmental proceedings would be initiated against him for allegedly letting a civilian work at the police station,” said Navin Chand Jha, superintendent of police, East Champaran.

The development came days after two videos about different incidents went viral on social media.

SDPO Shivendra Kumar Anubhavi could not be contacted for comment.

