Four detained for minor’s gang rape in Karnataka

Bengaluru Four people have been taken into custody in a case of alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada, police said on Saturday said.

The incident happened on Friday when the survivor was going to school.

“Total four accused have been taken into custody till now. Two of them are accused of rape. Further investigation is going on,” said Rishikesh Sonawane, Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police.

Sonawane said the investigation is on to trace the others. The girl is receiving treatment at a hospital in Mangaluru.

According to the complaint filed by the girl on Friday, there was one known person among those who abducted her, the SP said.

The person known to the girl had come in a car along with some friends on Friday morning near an auto rickshaw stand, abducted the girl, took her to a scheduled place and then all five of them sexually assaulted her, he said.

She was then left at Brahmarakutlu that has been captured by a CCTV camera.

The police have registered a case under sections 366 (a) or abduction and 376(d) or rape of IPC and sections the Pocso Act.

The incident happened barely two months after a woman was sexually assaulted by inebriated men in Chamundi Hills, a popular tourist place, in Mysuru, about 125 kms from Bengaluru on August 24.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 504 cases of rape were filed in Karnataka in 2020 as against 2,061 cases in Maharashtra, 1128 in West Bengal, 997 in Delhi.

Karnataka had registered 2,253 cases of kidnapping as against 9,309 in West Bengal, 8,103 in Maharashtra, 4,063 in Delhi and 2,056 in Telangana. The state registered 1,331 cases of murder and 2,568 attempts to murder in 2020, according to the NCRB report.

