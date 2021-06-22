Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four die while manufacturing illicit liquor in UP’s Moradabad

Four persons died after inhaling some toxic gas while they were allegedly manufacturing illicit liquor in Rajpur Kesaria village of Dilari police station limits in Moradabad on Monday night, police said
By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Family members mourn the death of 4 people who died after inhaling a poisonous gas, leaked from an illegal liquor factory at their own residence, in Moradabad on Tuesday. (PTI)

Four persons died after inhaling some toxic gas while they were allegedly manufacturing illicit liquor in Rajpur Kesaria village of Dilari police station limits in Moradabad on Monday night, police said.

The deceased included illicit liquor trader Rajendra Singh (50), his sons Prateek Singh (30), Harkesh Singh (20) and servant Ramesh (35).

SP (rural) of Moradabad Vidya Sagar Mishra said Rajendra was jailed last year too for manufacturing and supplying illicit liquor.

On Monday, the bodies of the four were found inside the basement of their house and it appeared that they died after inhaling poisonous gas that was released while they were manufacturing illegal liquor, said the SP.

During search of his underground room heap of cow dung cakes, illegally kept 74 boxes of branded desi liquor were also found.

He said the bodies have been sent for post mortem and the exact cause of death will be known only after the reports come in.

Mishra further said the police will lodge a case against the deceased trader and his family members for their involvement in trade of illicit liquor.

