Four drown in Ganga as boat capsizes
Four persons drowned when a boat capsized in the Ganga, near Prabhakar Ghat, here, on Monday. As the boat carrying six persons capsized, two people were rescued.
A senior police officer said that five persons from Tundala were on a visit to Varanasi. They went to a ghat and hired a boat for boating. As the boat reached the middle of the Ganga near Prabhu Ghat, water began filling in the boat through a hole in its bottom.
The boat capsized and all six people, including the boatman, started drowning. With the help of other boatmen and the NDRF personnel, two people – Keshaw Kumar, 32 and Pawan, 27 – were rescued, while four others were drowned.
The deceased were identified as Sanjay, 36, Anas, 22, Imamuddin, 30, all residents of Tundala, and Sunny, 26, a resident of Shivala Ghat Varanasi who was a sailor.
Financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each has been announced to the families of the four deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, said district magistrate, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma.
-
Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed LG of Delhi
Vinai Kumar Saxena, who worked in the private sector for three decades before heading the Khadi and Village Industries Commission of the central government for six years, was named as the new lieutenant governor of Delhi on Monday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to talk about Baijal's and welcome Saxena, 64. Saxena is a Kanpur University alumnus and a licensed pilot.
-
Tender submitted by Tata Motors not as per stipulations: BEST to HC
Mumbai The bids submitted by Tata Motors for purchasing 1,400 single decker electric buses was rejected as they deviated from tender conditions, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport said in its response to the petition filed by Tata Motors challenging the rejection of their tender. On Monday, before a division bench of justices PD Naik and Abhay Ahuja, BEST contended that the petition was baseless and ought to be dismissed.
-
Alliance partner Rajbhar takes pot shots at Akhilesh
LUCKNOW Attacking alliance partner Samajwadi Party and its the second time in 24 hours, chief Akhilesh Yadav, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday termed the ruckus by SP members during the governor's speech at the joint sitting of both houses of the UP legislature “improper”. I have been observing this for the last six years and don't feel good about it. The SP had won 111 seats.
-
Central Railways reviews monsoon precautions on Kalyan-Lonavla ghat section
Pune: The Central Railways has started monsoon preparedness works at the ghat section between Pune and Mumbai. It will mainly target landslide-prone areas on the south-east of the corridor — Karjat-Lonavla — and north-east — Kasara-Igatpuri. Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, CR, inspected the Kalyan-Lonavla section on Monday. He said the ghat sections are vulnerable to incidents of landslide and rockfall.
-
BMC readies isolation ward in Kasturba Hospital for monkeypox
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday set aside a 28-bed ward at Kasturba Hospital for the isolation of suspected monkeypox cases. “For isolation of suspected cases, a separate ward at Kasturba Hospital, ward no. 30 (28 Beds) is prepared, and their testing samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune,” the executive health officer, Dr Mangala Gomare, said in a media release.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics