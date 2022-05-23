Home / Cities / Others / Four drown in Ganga as boat capsizes
Four drown in Ganga as boat capsizes

Four persons drowned when a boat capsized in the Ganga, near Prabhakar Ghat, here, on Monday
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Four persons drowned when a boat capsized in the Ganga, near Prabhakar Ghat, here, on Monday. As the boat carrying six persons capsized, two people were rescued.

A senior police officer said that five persons from Tundala were on a visit to Varanasi. They went to a ghat and hired a boat for boating. As the boat reached the middle of the Ganga near Prabhu Ghat, water began filling in the boat through a hole in its bottom.

The boat capsized and all six people, including the boatman, started drowning. With the help of other boatmen and the NDRF personnel, two people – Keshaw Kumar, 32 and Pawan, 27 – were rescued, while four others were drowned.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay, 36, Anas, 22, Imamuddin, 30, all residents of Tundala, and Sunny, 26, a resident of Shivala Ghat Varanasi who was a sailor.

Financial assistance of 2 lakh each has been announced to the families of the four deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, said district magistrate, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma.

