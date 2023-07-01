Gkp court awards 15 years of RI to four drug peddlers

LUCKNOW A Gorakhpur court sentenced four drug peddlers to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) on Friday, said officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The officials added that two of the drug peddlers, identified as Etawah residents Sumit Pal and Mohan Yadav. (HT Photo)

The officials added that two of the drug peddlers, identified as Etawah residents Sumit Pal and Mohan Yadav, were arrested with 140 kilograms of Ganja while smuggling it in a truck from Rangia (Assam) to Gorakhpur on June 28, 2021. On revelation of the two accused, the father and son duo of Shivam Jaiswal and Gopal Jaiswal, the residents of Gorakhpur, were later arrested after the recovery of 106 kilograms of Ganja from their house in Badhalganj of Gorakhpur.

“Other than pronouncing 15 years of rigorous imprisonment to all four people, the court also slapped a penalty of ₹1.5 lakh on them,” said an NCB official. The official added that one accused -- identified as Santosh Chauhan of Balia -- whose name surfaced in the case during further investigation is still absconding.

The official further said that Musafir Singh, special public prosecutor from NCB, presented three witnesses and various case-related documents during the trial and argued that aforesaid accused persons are involved in trafficking of more than 12 times of the commercial quantity of Ganja. He said that the court, keeping in view of all the facts and circumstances of the case, awarded them such long-term imprisonment.

Three held with 5 kg opium in Auraiya

Acting upon some specific intelligence inputs, the NCB on Friday seized narcotic drugs worth ₹5 lakh in international market after the arrest of three people in Auraiya district, said NCB officials.

The officials said a team of NCB, Lucknow, recovered three kilograms of opium at Kanpur-Etawah Road after intercepting an SUV bearing Haryana registration number plate under Auraiya’s Kotwali police station area.

They said that the accused were identified as Haryana’s Fatehabad residents Sonu, Mandeep and Gurdhyan Singh. The trio was smuggling opium from Chatra, Jharkhand, to Fatehabad, Haryana. The interrogation of the accused is ongoing and it may lead to more arrests in the case.

