Four held for killing youth over social media status
Four held for killing youth over social media status

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:46 AM IST
PRAYAGRAJ: The Khiri police arrested four people in connection with the murder of a youth Sonu Yadav, 24, who was allegedly attacked over a social media status two days back. Samajwadi Party leaders met IG range KP Singh and demanded strict action against the accused.

According to reports, Sonu was at home on Tuesday evening when Priyam Singh, Preetam Singh, Shishupal Singh, Bhunwar Singh and another person attacked him with sticks. The assailants fled the spot while Sonu was admitted to a private hospital. However, he died the next day. Sonu’s kin alleged that the accused assaulted him over a song on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav which he posted as status on his social media account. The accused objected to the song, but Sonu refused to remove it. On Thursday, the Khiri police arrested the accused and sent them to jail. SP MLC Man Singh and his supporters met IG Range KP Singh in this connection and demanded strict action against the accused, alleging that the police were trying to save them. However, the IG said that the incident was not related to any caste-based enmity but was a case of personal scuffle between youths.

