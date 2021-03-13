Four held for stealing gadgets worth 19 lakh

Police on Thursday arrested four alleged members of a gang that targeted trucks of an e-commerce company loaded with mobile phones and electronic gadgets.

Police identified the suspects by their first names as Keshav, Kapil, Lokesh and Amit, all from Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested from Bilaspur and Panchgaon in Gurugram, said police.

Amit and Kapil were truck drivers with the company, while Keshav and Lokesh were drivers with other companies.

On March 7, the company’s supervisor lodged a complaint with Bilaspur police claiming that goods were stolen from a truck. In February, the truck was loaded from Farrukhnagar warehouse with 787 boxes and left for Lucknow via Bhiwandi. It returned on February 20. “Both drivers took leave for a few days on February 20. On February 22 we received an email from the company about missing items,” he said. The stolen items were worth around ₹19 lakh, he said.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said that while loading the trucks at Farukhnagar, Amit took pictures of the items’ barcodes. “He shared them with his associates who got fake barcodes and seals made. En route, they opened the boxes, stole the gadgets and resealed the boxes. All this was done in the moving truck as it had a GPS system. They later escaped when the truck stopped as per schedule so that the crime was not suspected soon,” he said.

The suspects had rented a house in Noida to store the stolen items. Police recovered some of the stolen items from there.