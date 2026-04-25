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Four including Bihu dancer killed in two road accidents in Assam: Police

A police team reached the spot and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 09:15 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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Three people died in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday morning after their motorcycle allegedly collided with a truck, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. (HT File Photo)

According to police, the accident occurred on National highway-37 in Methoni, in the Bokakhat subdivision of Golaghat district. The three were travelling towards Kaziranga.

The deceased were identified as Diganta Das, Lakhan Das, and Luku Das, all residents of Adarsha Gaon in the Panbari area of Bokakhat, police said.

They were taken to Bokakhat Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The accident happened near a turning when a truck allegedly hit them head-on, locals at the spot said. They informed the police about the incident. According to them, one of the riders died on the spot, while the other two were declared dead at the hospital.

Also Read:Two killed in separate road accidents in a day in Mohali

Haloi, a resident of Niz Jhargaon in Tamulpur, was declared dead on arrival. Her body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a social media post, said he was “saddened” by the news and extended his “deepest condolences” to the family.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Four including Bihu dancer killed in two road accidents in Assam: Police
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Four including Bihu dancer killed in two road accidents in Assam: Police
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