Four including Bihu dancer killed in two road accidents in Assam: Police

Three people died in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday morning after their motorcycle allegedly collided with a truck, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. (HT File Photo)

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According to police, the accident occurred on National highway-37 in Methoni, in the Bokakhat subdivision of Golaghat district. The three were travelling towards Kaziranga.

The deceased were identified as Diganta Das, Lakhan Das, and Luku Das, all residents of Adarsha Gaon in the Panbari area of Bokakhat, police said.

They were taken to Bokakhat Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The accident happened near a turning when a truck allegedly hit them head-on, locals at the spot said. They informed the police about the incident. According to them, one of the riders died on the spot, while the other two were declared dead at the hospital.

Also Read:Two killed in separate road accidents in a day in Mohali

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{{^usCountry}} A police team reached the spot and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team reached the spot and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We have recorded the statements of eyewitnesses and further investigation is underway,” said a senior officer, adding that the truck driver managed to escape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have recorded the statements of eyewitnesses and further investigation is underway,” said a senior officer, adding that the truck driver managed to escape. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a separate accident in Tamulpur district on Friday, a Bihu dancer, identified as Nishamoni Haloi (25) died and 11 members of her troupe were injured in an allegedly head-on collision between a minibus and a trailer truck, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate accident in Tamulpur district on Friday, a Bihu dancer, identified as Nishamoni Haloi (25) died and 11 members of her troupe were injured in an allegedly head-on collision between a minibus and a trailer truck, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accident occurred near the Nowakhat area along the Tamulpur–Nagrijuli road when a minivan carrying around 35 members of Bhaskarjyoti Bihu Husori troupe collided with a trailer truck, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accident occurred near the Nowakhat area along the Tamulpur–Nagrijuli road when a minivan carrying around 35 members of Bhaskarjyoti Bihu Husori troupe collided with a trailer truck, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Haloi, a resident of Niz Jhargaon in Tamulpur, was declared dead on arrival. Her body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a social media post, said he was “saddened” by the news and extended his “deepest condolences” to the family.

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