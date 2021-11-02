Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four injured in KWS leopard attack
others

Four injured in KWS leopard attack

The injured were hospitalised while combing operations in the area, with the help of two elephants, have begun.
The injured were working in the fields when they were attacked by the leopard. (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bahraich

Four people, including a forest watcher, sustained injuries in a leopard attack in Kailashnagar village, under the Sujauli PS area of the Katarniyaghat range of the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS), on Monday, the police said.

Station house officer, Sujauli, Surendra Pratap Singh, said some villagers were working in the fields under the KWS when a leopard attacked them on Monday afternoon. The SO said Ram Saran, 45, s/o Murli, Krishna, 28, s/o Kallu, Rahul, 20, s/o Rajesh, all residents of Chahelwa hamlet of Kailashnagar village, were injured in the attack. Besides, a forest watcher named Vinod Singh, 42, s/o Ram Achal, also sustained injuries in the attack.

On being informed, forest ranger Ram Kumar along with a team of forest employees reached the spot and rushed the injured to the primary health centre at Mihinpurwa.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ashok Kumar said combing operations in the area were being carried out with the help of two elephants. Besides, police force and foresters have been deployed in the area to avert any further attack of the big cat, the ASP added.

