Four killed, 15 injured as bus overturns in Jaunpur

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 31, 2025 05:20 AM IST

: Four people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries when a private bus overturned after crashing into a divider on Shivgulamganj road, under the Baksha police station area of Jaunpur, on Friday morning, police said. The bus, which was carrying 45 passengers, was travelling from Badlapur to Jaunpur.

The SP stated that four passengers died when the bus collided with a divider and overturned on a stretch of road in the Buxa police station area (For representation only)
The identity of the deceased is still being verified. On receiving the information, superintendent of police, Jaunpur, Dr Kaustubh Kumar, along with additional SP rural Tapish Kumar Singh and CO Sadar Parmanand Kushwaha, arrived at the scene to gather details.

The SP stated that four passengers died when the bus collided with a divider and overturned on a stretch of road in the Buxa police station area. Fifteen others were injured and taken to the community health centre for treatment, with five being referred to the district hospital due to their critical condition. The bus has been removed from the road, and traffic has now resumed.

