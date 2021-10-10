Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Four killed, 4 injured in Mathura road accident
others

Four killed, 4 injured in Mathura road accident

The accident took place when a car rammed into a stationary truck near KD Medical College in Mathura
All the occupants of the car that met with an accident in Mathura were members of a family. (Photo for representation)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 09:59 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Agra: Four persons, including three women, were killed while four others injured in a road accident on NH-2, connecting Agra to Delhi, in Mathura district on Sunday morning. The accident took place when a car rammed into a stationary truck near KD Medical College in Mathura, police said.

“Four members of a family were killed when a car rammed into a stationary truck while four others were injured and they have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The family members were moving from Gurugram in Haryana to Raibareilly in Uttar Pradesh. They were crossing Mathura when the mishap happened,” stated Ajay Kaushal, in-charge of Chhaata police station in Mathura district.

The deceased were identified as Dharmendra Kumar (35), his wife Lakshmi (31), Mohini (19) and Kusumlata while those undergoing treatment were Pooja (22), Aniruddh (6), Aneesh and Mohit, he said. The bodies were sent for the post mortem, he added.

