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Four killed, 5 hurt in Lakhimpur truck-auto crash

Police said that said the errant truck driver, Chhutkanne, had been apprehended and the truck had been taken into custody

Published on: May 07, 2026 08:47 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
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Four persons, including three women, were killed while five others were seriously injured when a truck collided head-on with an auto at Aira bridge on the Sharda, on national highway 730, under the Khamaria police limits on Thursday evening.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Khyati Garg, senior superintendent of police (SSP) told Hindustan Times that the deceased were identified as Ram Devi (42), a resident of Khaniyapur village in Sitapur district, Jahira (32), Chhotanni (35), residents of Maharajnagar village, under the Dhaurahra police limits of Kheri, and Shyam Lal (55) of Hardi village under Dhaurahra police limits.

The accident left Jahira’s son and daughter, Chhotu and Khalikun, Akhtar Ali, Sharma Devi and Aishwarya Awasthi injured, she added. The injured were rushed to the district hospital, where they were under treatment.

She further said the errant truck driver Chhutkanne had been apprehended and the truck had been taken into custody.

The accident took place on Thursday evening when an auto (UP31CT-5155) was on its way to Sisaiya crossing in Dhaurahra from Lakhimpur side, carrying nearly a dozen passengers.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Four killed, 5 hurt in Lakhimpur truck-auto crash
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Four killed, 5 hurt in Lakhimpur truck-auto crash
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