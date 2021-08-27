Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four killed as bus rams into truck in UP’s Etawah

Thirty other UPSRTC bus passengers were injured of which seven were critical and admitted to Saifai Medical University hospital
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The mangled remains of the bus at the accident site. (HT photo)

Four people, including a one-year-old boy, were killed and 30 others injured when the UPSRTC bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Etawah on Friday, said the police.

Seven of the injured were in critical condition and have been referred to Saifai Medical University hospital, chief medical superintendent of Etawah district hospital CS Arya said and added that five teams of doctors and para medic staff were treating other injured passengers.

SP rural Omveer Singh said the bus carrying about 50 passengers was heading to Agra from Kanpur.

“While it was passing through Bakewar area it rammed into a stationary truck. The front portion of the bus was damaged completely because of the impact,” he said.

The locals rushed to the site and rescued the passengers trapped inside, he said.

The deceased have been identified as one-year-old Aaditya whose parents were from Aligarh, Nirpat of Hamirpur, Amar Madhukar of Dhaulpur. One woman deceased has not been identified yet, the SP added.

