Four killed in separate electrocution incidents across Prayagraj division

: Four people died in separate electrocution incidents across the Prayagraj division over the past 24 hours. The victims included two women in Pratapgarh, a farmer in Prayagraj and a contractual lineman who succumbed to injuries suffered nearly two-and-a-half months ago. Victims included two women in Pratapgarh, a farmer in Prayagraj and a contractual lineman who succumbed to injuries suffered nearly two-and-a-half months ago. (For representation only)

In the first incident, a 58-year-old woman died after touching an electrified water tap in the Kumhiya locality of Patti town in Pratapgarh on Friday morning. Police said Sushila, a Kumhiya resident, stepped out around 6.30 am to fetch water from a tap outside her house. An electric current had reportedly leaked into the tap from a power line connected to the water pump. She suffered a severe electric shock as soon as she touched the tap. Local residents disconnected the power supply and pulled her away, but she had died on the spot.

In another incident, a farmer died after being electrocuted while irrigating his paddy nursery in Ganja village under the Airport police station area of Prayagraj on Friday morning. The deceased, Sandeep Singh, 42, had left home at around 5 am to water his paddy nursery. Preliminary reports suggest he received an electric shock inside the tubewell pump room and collapsed. As he was alone, the exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear. About an hour later, a passer-by found him lying unconscious and informed his family. He was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In the third incident, contractual lineman Tribhuvan Patel died on Thursday night after battling for life for nearly two-and-a-half months following a workplace accident. A resident of Chamrupur Pathan village in Pratapgarh, Tribhuvan was posted at the Sarai Bhimsen electricity substation. On April 16, he was repairing a fuse on a high-tension power line in Saraibabu village when the electricity supply was allegedly restored unexpectedly. He suffered a severe electric shock, sustained extensive burn injuries and fell from the electric pole.

He was first admitted to the medical college in Pratapgarh and later referred to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. After several weeks of treatment without significant improvement, his family shifted him to a private hospital, where he died on Thursday night.

In the fourth incident, a 55-year-old woman died after allegedly suffering an electric shock at her residence in Tala Siristabad village under the Lilapur police station area of Pratapgarh district. The incident came to light on Friday morning when neighbours visited her house and found her lying dead inside.

According to local residents, Nirmala Devi was living alone at the family home. Her husband and two sons work and reside in Surat. She had returned to the village from Surat only a few days ago. Police said that on Thursday night, she was reportedly arranging a pedestal fan near her cot when she came into contact with an electric current and suffered a fatal shock. As she was alone in the house, no one became aware of the incident during the night.

The matter came to light around 11 am on Friday when neighbours went to check on her and found her dead. Police reached the spot, sent the body for postmortem and initiated further investigation.