Four missing sisters rescued by police

Four sisters who had fled from their home have been traced and brought back to Prayagraj by Colonelganj police. Two of them were traced in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday while the other two were found in Ghaziabad on Monday. Investigations revealed that eldest sister was in contact with a youth in Lakhimpur Kheri through social media and fled with her sisters in a bid to marry him. A case of rape has been registered against the youth, police said.

According to reports, a woman lives with her seven children in Chhota Baghada area and sells vegetables for a living. The woman’s four daughters in the age group of 14 to 18 years went missing from home in the evening on December 26. Police launched a hunt for the missing girls and traced location of two of them including eldest one in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. The duo was rescued and questioned which revealed that eldest sister was having an affair with a youth and he has married her. However, she had a scuffle with two other sisters following which they took a train to Delhi. Police traced the two other sisters in Ghaziabad and rescued them.

SHO of Colonelganj police station Ram Mohan Rai said all four sisters have been traced and rescued. Rape case has been registered against the youth and he has been arrested. Medical examination of all four girls will be carried out, he added.

Boy drowns in Yamuna

An eight-year-old boy fell down from a boat and drowned in Yamuna river after a kite string got entangled in his neck. The incident took place under Kareli police station in Prayagraj on Sunday. Body of the boy was fished out on Monday morning.

Postmortem report revealed cut marks of kite string on his face, police said.

According to reports, one Gayatri Devi of Kaushambi came to visit her parents along with her son to Bakshi Modha village in Kareli area of Prayagraj. On Sunday evening, her son Shubham aka Gutka was playing on a boat with his friends. It is reported that Shubham fell from the boat in the river after a kite string entangled around his neck while he was trying to catch a kite and drowned as result.

