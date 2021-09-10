Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four mobile phones recovered from 3 inmates of Ludhiana central jail

Assistant jail superintendent Binni Tank stated that during special checking, four mobile phones were recovered from three inmates
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 11:31 PM IST
ASI Tajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison. (Representative photo)

Four mobile phones and two SIM cards were recovered from three inmates of Ludhiana central jail during special checking. The division number 7 police lodged an FIR against the accused on Thursday.

Assistant jail superintendent Binni Tank in his complaint stated that during special checking, four mobile phones were recovered from three inmates including – Gurpreet Singh, Raj Kumar and Gurpreet.

Assistant sub-inspector Tajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.

A case under the Section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act was registered against the accused.

