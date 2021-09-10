Four mobile phones recovered from 3 inmates of Ludhiana central jail

Four mobile phones and two SIM cards were recovered from three inmates of Ludhiana central jail during special checking. The division number 7 police lodged an FIR against the accused on Thursday.

Assistant jail superintendent Binni Tank in his complaint stated that during special checking, four mobile phones were recovered from three inmates including – Gurpreet Singh, Raj Kumar and Gurpreet.

Assistant sub-inspector Tajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.

A case under the Section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act was registered against the accused.