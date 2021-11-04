Four of a family killed in Unnao road mishap

Lucknow : Four members of a family were killed after they were hit from behind by a speeding vehicle on Lucknow-Kanpur road under Gangaghat police station in Unnao district on Wednesday evening, police officials said. The accident occurred when the deceased alighted from their car to buy some fruits from a road side stall. However, the truck driver fled from the spot, they said.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Shivnarayan Gupta, 45, Vijay Gupta, 40, Balram Gupta, 56, and Ramesh Gupta 35, all residents of Hasanganj in Lucknow.

“The deceased were on their way to Kanpur for some business work. They stopped their vehicle on the highway to buy some fruits from a road side stall when a speeding truck hit them from behind. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead,” said Dinesh Tripathi, SP, Unnao .

“A case has been registered against the driver and owner of the truck at Gangaghat police station of Unnao and a police team has been formed to investigate the matter. The traffic on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway was affected for over an hour due to the mishap. Additional police force was deployed to clear the traffic jam,” the SP added.

