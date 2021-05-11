Four oxygen plants to be set up in Patiala

The process to install four oxygen generation units in Patiala district has been initiated, officials said on Monday.

Patiala deputy commissioner Amit Kumar said two oxygen plants will be set up at Mata Kushalya Hospital, while the remaining two will be commissioned at Nabha civil hospital and Model Town dispensary, respectively. He directed the officers concerned to complete the work on priority.

Kumar said that one unit each was being set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Nabha Power at Mata Kushalya Hospital, while Torrent Gas was setting up oxygen units at Nabha civil hospital and Sarbat Da Bhala Trust in Model Town.

“The installation work of the medical oxygen unit being set up by DRDO at Mata Kushalya Hospital has been started. It will be able to generate 10,000 litres of oxygen per day. The estimated cost of the work is ₹10 crore,” the DC said.

He said that foundation-cum-platform was being set up for commissioning the unit and after that the unit would start production, soon after installing the machinery.