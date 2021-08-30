Four snatchings reported from different parts of Ludhiana

While the police were busy gearing up to strengthen night patrolling in the city, snatchers had a free run during the day. As many as four snatching incidents were reported from different parts of the city on Saturday.

The first incident took place in Salem Tabri. Victim, Puneet Sharma, a resident of Akash Nagar, said that his scooter had developed a snag and he was dragging it along the road while talking over the phone.

Suddenly, a youth came on a bike and snatched his phone. Sharma tried to chase him, but the accused managed to flee. A case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused.

In another incident, a motorcyclist snatched a woman’s mobile phone while she was walking on Habra Road. The victim, Lovepreet Kaur, a resident of Haibowal Khurd, said the incident took place in the afternoon when she was returning home from her educational institute.

In the third incident, motorcyclists snatched a woman’s purse, containing ₹8,000 and a mobile phone. The victim Ravinder Kaur, a resident of Panchsheel Enclave in Sarabha Nagar, said the accused was a clean-shaven youth riding a black-coloured motorcycle.

In the fourth incident, a motorcycle-borne snatcher targeted a 75-year-old woman in Gurnanak Mohalla. The case has been registered on the complainant of Dharminder Verma. He stated that the incident took place last evening when his mother Shakuntla Verma was walking back home after meeting a neighbour. Dharminder said when his mother reached near Bittu Karyana store, a motorcyclist came from behind and snatched her earrings and a purse containing ₹4,000 cash and mobile phones.

Investigating officer Sukhdev Singh said a case has been registered against an unidentified snatcher and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Police suspect that the four snatchings to be the handiwork of one person as the description of the snatcher shared by all victims is the same.