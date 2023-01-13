Four trains plying through Ludhiana to get additional coaches

To cater to the rise in the number of passengers, the northern division of Indian Railways has announced that coaches will be increased in four trains which ply through Ludhiana Railway Station.

From March 1, two general coaches will be added to the Chandigarh-Amritsar superfast express, which currently has 11 coaches, while five general coaches will be added to the Nangal Dam-Amritsar Express with 10 coaches.

Three general coaches have been added to the Ferozepur Cantt- Ludhiana passenger and Ludhiana-Lohian Khas passenger, which will run with additional coaches from January 14 onwards.

The railway officials said that the number of coaches have been increased keeping in view the convenience of the passengers as the trains were running at full capacity. Initially, the decision will remain in effect for three months and will be reviewed after conducting a survey, they added.

20 trains cancelled till Jan end due to construction at Sahnewal yard

Due to ongoing construction at the Sahnewal railway station, as many as 20 trains plying on the Sahnewal-Ambala-Saharanpur section have been cancelled by the Ferozepur Division

The trains which shall remain cancelled till January 30, include Shane Punjab Express, New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Humsafar, Jaynagar-Amritsar express, Pathankot-Delhi express, Ambala Cantt- Ludhiana express, Umb-ldh special, Yog Nagri Rishikesh-Jammu Tawi and Kanpur Central - Amritsar express.

Saryu Yamuna Express, Durg -Jammu Tawi Express, Tirupati-Jammu Tawi Humsafar, New Jalpaiguri - Amritsar, Durg-Udhampur Express have been diverted via Chandigarh and Ambala Cantt.