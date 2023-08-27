News / Cities / Others / Four killed in road mishap in Assam

Four killed in road mishap in Assam

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Aug 27, 2023 10:02 AM IST

All four were killed, while the driver of the e-rickshaw sustained critical injuries, said police, adding the Bolero’s driver escaped after the incident

At least four persons were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in the Alamganj area of Assam’s Dhubri district on Saturday, police said.

Police said that four women were travelling in an e-rickshaw which had a head-on collision with a speeding Bolero car. All four were killed, while the driver of the e-rickshaw sustained critical injuries, said police, adding the Bolero’s driver escaped after the incident.

Police said all four women were admitted to the local hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem, and the family members have been called for identification of the dead bodies, police said.

“We are investigating the matter further and the Bolero has been taken under our custody,” an official said.

